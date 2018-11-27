Brenda Lee Hagan, 60, passed away peacefully into the arms of her heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1958.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Life Church. A service honoring Brenda’s life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Life Church with Pastor David L. Hagan officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Hagan; mother Shirley Holifield Stringer; and sister JoAnna Stringer Welborn.
Brenda is survived by her father Joe Stringer; stepmother Deborah Stringer; two sons, Jared (Kim) Hagan and Ryan (Leigha Matthews) Hagan; sisters Teresa (Mike) Robertson, Debbie (Phil) Flynt, Lisa (Bo) Coker and Donna Stringer; four grandchildren, Brody, Gavin, Alex and Dax; and many other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Brenda’s nephews Joe-Michael Robertson, Chuck Robertson, Jonathan Robertson and Chase Wildman, and brothers-in-law Mike Robertson and Phil Flynt.
