Brenda Lorene Henderson Jaynes passed away in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 13. 2020 after a longtime battle with Parkinson's. Brenda was born and lived her entire life in Laurel.
Brenda was actively involved at Plainway Baptist Church and West Laurel Baptist Church, where she played softball and sang in choirs and special groups. Brenda and her former husband George Jaynes were actively involved in Confederate re-enactments throughout the area.
Brenda will be remembered for her positive attitude, sense of humor, strong friendships and a strong faith in God.
Brenda was preceded in death by parents Walter Bass and Margaret Chaney Henderson; and two brothers, Kenneth and Don Henderson.
She is survived by three brothers, Walter, Danny and Larry Henderson; their wives; and several nephews and nieces.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The service will be at Sunset Gardens (1207 Wansley Road in Laurel). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation. You can find information at michaeljfox.org.
