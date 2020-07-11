On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Brenda Ruth Wildman, 62, of Laurel passed away peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center with her family and loved ones at her side.
Brenda was born on July 22, 1957 in Laurel to Bill and Ann Touchstone of Laurel. She graduated from Northeast Jones High School and attended Jones County Junior College. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, followed closely by her neverending love for animals.
She was preceded in death by both parents; her brother Don Touchstone of Laurel; and her son Brent Wildman of Laurel.
She is survived by her son Sam (Susan) Wildman Jr. of Yukon, Okla.; twin sister Linda (Richie) Ezell of Soso; David (Elaine) Touchstone of Laurel and Elaine (Dennis) Johnson of Laurel; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Touchstone of Laurel; two granddaughters, Kate and Kara Wildman of Yukon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Brenda touched are invited to a graveside service that will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lawn Haven Cemetery. Brother Scott Stringer, a longtime family friend, will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Johnson, Joseph Ezell, Josh Ezell, Phillip Touchstone, Noel Stringer and Cameron Beech.
Honorary pallbearer will be Shawn Johnson.
