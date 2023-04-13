Brian Timothy “Tim” Clark, 67, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tim was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many.
Tim was born on March 15, 1956, to Charles Nimo “Tutu” and Laura Clark in Laurel. He spent 28 years of his career as project manager at Charles N. Clark Associates, founded by his father of the same name.
He is survived by his brother Lawrence Ronald (Patricia) Clark; children Brian (Ashley) Clark, Cory (Lacey) Clark and Kayley (Brad) Hearn; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother,Tommy Clark; and daughter Chelsea Robinson.
Family and friends find comfort in knowing Tim is at peace to join his loved ones lost before him.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, April 14. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
