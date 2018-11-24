Brittany Deann Knight, 27, of Sandersville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 at her residence in Sandersville. She was born Sunday, Nov. 17, 1991 in Collins.
A memorial service will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Family Life Center at Ignite Church.
Brittany loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed being outdoors, riding dirt bikes, mud riding and being at the river. She was a fun-loving person who lived life to its fullest.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother Marilyn Cabe; grandparents David Coy Leggett, Dolly Sims, Willard Knight and Sue Knight.
Survivors include her mother Heather Knight Dennis (Michael) of Sandersville; father Pete Knight (Lindsey) of Laurel; father David Leggett (Leigh) of Collins; siblings Jacob Knight (Chanel) of Soso, Lacie Knight of Sandersville, brother and best friend Preston Knight of Sandersville, Bryce Odom of Laurel, Lukas Knight of Laurel, Zachary Byrd of Collins, Nathan Leggett of Collins, Carolann Leggett of Collins, Rachel Bates (Jonathan) of Laurel and Reagan Shields of Laurel; grandparents Carla Sellers of Ellisville, Randy and Mary Gregory of Ellisville; great-grandfather Lyle Cabe of Sandersville; aunt Brandy Gronefeld of Ellisville; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.