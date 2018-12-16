Brother Edward A. Williams, 81, of Laurel died Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, May 27, 1937 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and the burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Joe Watts, Brother Aaron Parker and Brother Shots Stenson will officiate.
Brother Edward was preceded in death by his father Clinton Williams; mother Angie Lee Williams; daughter Mavilon Nicholson; brother Buddy Williams; and sister Lillie Mae Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Betty Williams; son Aaron Williams (Rachel); grandchildren Richard Nicholson (Brittany), Chuck Williams (Megan) and Cory Williams (Heidi); great-grandchildren Hanna Nicholson, Haiden Nicholson, Hunter Nicholson, Livia Nicholson, Logan Williams, Eli Williams, Isaac Williams, Gabe Williams and Kaleb Williams; sisters Mary Catherine Jenkins (WD) and Jenny James (Earl); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Tullos, Bradley Byrd, Byron Byrd, Cory Williams, Richard Nicholson and Haiden Nicholson. Honorary pallbearers will be Maj. Chuck Williams and great-grandchildren.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
