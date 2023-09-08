Bruce Thomas Hilbun, 59, of Madison, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Huntsville, Ala. He was born Thursday, Sept. 19, 1963, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 1-2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.Dr. John Helveston and Brother Shannon Slover will officiate.
He graduated from Laurel High School and Jones College, and joined the National Guard while attending USM at Camp Shelby. He served full-time for several years. When our country became involved in the war with Iraq and Operation Desert Storm, his Army unit was federalized into military service.
His unit had completed desert warfare training and was ready to be deployed into the war zone when the war ended. Bruce loved the military and he loved his work and the people with whom he worked with at the Space Center in Huntsville, Ala.
Bruce and one of his buddies drove from Huntsville to Birmingham two nights per week to Samford University, were he completed his master’s degree in biological sciences.
Survivors include his sons David Hilbun and Dean Hilbun, both of Crestview, Fla.; daughter Allison Hilbun of Crestview; father Dr. Robert Hilbun (Gail) of Soso; mother Ardeth Bourland Hilbun of Huntsville; brothers Robert Earl Hilbun (Tracy) of Cleveland, Ga., and Lane Hilbun of Laurel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.