Bryan David Barnett of Laurel passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg. He was 60 years old.
A graveside service will be Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Pastor Steve Shuman will officiate. Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Bryan was preceded in death by his father J.W. (Barney) Barnett Jr.; his mother Leottis (Lee) Laurendine Barnett; and his grandparents John Walton and Myrtle Howell Barnett and Ottis Rhodes and Gillie Landrum Laurendine.
Bryan will be lovingly remembered by his uncle Larry Laurendine (Melanie) of San Antonio, Texas; and his cousins Vicki Laurendine Smith (John), Sharon Laurendine Graeser (David), Lynda Laurendine, Michael Cameron (Debi), Kim Cameron Knox (Ken), and Andrew Cameron, all of Laurel, Amy Cameron Gonzalez of Hyattsville, Md., Daniel Laurendine of San Antonio and Lori Laurendine of Biloxi.
“There will be a day with no more tears, no more pain, and no more fears. There will be a day when the burdens of this place will be no more, we’ll see Jesus face to face.”(“There Will Be a Day” by Jeremy Camp)
