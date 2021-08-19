Bryan DeBarge Smith Jr.

Bryan DeBarge (Liam) Smith Jr. was born July 26, 2021 to Bryan DeBarge Smith Sr. of Houston and Jennifer Lee Walters Smith of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Fredrick Arthur Smith of Houston; paternal great-grandparents Jim and Mary Smith of Houston and AQ and Annie Seal Keyes of Bay Springs; paternal uncle Darrell Dowl of Houston; maternal great-grandparents Clifton Walters, Lawrence A. Parker and Judith L. Langley, all of Laurel; and maternal uncle Thomas Shane Tolbert.
He is survived by paternal grandparent Barbara Smith of Laurel; paternal aunts and uncles Verlie (Bill) Nwakanma of Atlanta, Renetha (Troy) Thomas of Houston, Fredrick Smith Jr. of Houston, Ray (Amanda) Smith of Laurel, Freda Smith of Laurel and Tamara (Mark) Riggs of Houston; maternal great-grandmothers Dorothy Dearman and Louvinia Lott; maternal grandparents David (Earlyne) Walters and Judith “Lynn” (Tommy) Tolbert; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family gives special thanks to aunt Amanda Dearman Calvin.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.