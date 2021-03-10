Bryan William Fenton, 62, of Petal passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a visitation Thursday, March 11, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Carterville Baptist Church, with services immediately following at 11:30. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Bryan was born March 17, 1958, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to George and Maurice (Johnson) Fenton. He was a member of Carterville Baptist Church in Petal, where he served and taught Sunday school for many years. He had a great career working with Syngenta, Chevron and Venture Oil and Gas. He was a skilled woodworker who enjoyed fishing and Alabama football.
Bryan served Jesus faithfully and loved his family and community well. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all those who were near to him.
He is survived by his loving wife Darlene Fenton (Mcgill); daughters Chanda Butts, Christi Stringer (Judson), Regina Ratliff (Joshua) and Kayla Malone (Jeremy); grandchildren Roddy Butts, Gabe Stringer, Gavin Stringer, Ganes Stringer, Holly Hattaway, Cooper Ratliff, Logan Malone and Brooklyn Malone; and his brothers Jerry Fenton (Maura) and Jay Fenton (Janie).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Homes of Hope (hohfc.org) or Hellfighters The Mission at the Cross (missionatthecross.com).
