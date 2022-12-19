Bryon Douglas Newcomb, 79, of the Rustin Community passed away Dec. 18, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born June 19, 1943, in Laurel.
Doug was born to Byron C. Newcomb and Frances Wright Newcomb of the Rustin Community. He worked all his life as a diesel mechanic for numerous oilfield companies. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bryon C. Newcomb and Frances Newcomb; brother Charles Dean Newcomb; sister Joyce Ainsworth; and brother-in-law Robert Ainsworth.
He is survived by his daughter Michelle Manning (Mark) of Laurel; his son Bubba Newcomb (Jo Anna) of Soso; his grandchildren Marissa Dickerson (Slade) of Laurel, Marcus Manning (Jana) of Laurel, Josh Newcomb (Cena) of Soso; and great-granddaughter,Audrey Kate Dickerson of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Josh Newcomb, Slade Dickerson, Marcus Manning, Alvin Byrd, Mark Welch and Ferrell Stroud.
Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be today (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in the Rustin Community.
