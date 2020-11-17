Buddy Ferrell Valentine, 86, of Purvis, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born on Sept. 17, 1934 to William Delbert and Selice Obiline Valentine in Soso.
Buddy was employed as maintenance senior foreman at South Mississippi Electric and several maintenance positions at Alabama Power.
Buddy was preceded in death by his loving wife Bobbie Green Valentine; his parents; two brothers, William Deavous (Luna Rae) Valentine and Dan Dwight Valentine; and one sister, Willa Frances (David) Moore.
Buddy is survived by his son Terry (Susan) Valentine; and two grandsons, Buddy Valentine and Louis Parker.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Buddy to Lincoln Road First Baptist Church, 3900 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39402.
There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. at Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
