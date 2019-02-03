Buford Theodore Collins went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2,2019. He was 94 years old and spent his life serving God.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jamie Oden Collins.
He is survived by his son Ted Collins; his daughter Anna Collins Trest; his grandson Nathan Trest; and his sister Barbara Morgan.
A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills cemetery on Monday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. for the family. Brother Ken Reagan will officiate.
Memory Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
