Buford Walker Meadows Jr. of Laurel passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born Dec. 18, 1947.
Mr. Meadows was employed with Ellisville State School. He enjoyed football and watching Westerns, loved people and was always very sociable. He was a member of Taylorsville United Methodist Church in Taylorsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buford Walker Meadows Sr. and Ruby Meadows; and his first wife Cindy Ishee Meadows.
Survivors include his wife Angela Meadows; daughter Joy Spoon; stepdaughters Bridget Yaggi Strain (Chip) and Amanda Yaggi Brown (Jason); and nine grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at Matthews Cemetery in Jones County on Sunday, May 3, at 2 p.m. Brother Tim Beard will officiate.
