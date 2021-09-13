Burlon Ray Roney, 81, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother John Musgrove will officiate.
Burlon was born on Aug. 29, 1940 to Alfred Govy Roney and Juanita Sumrall Roney.
Burlon was preceded in death by his father Alfred Roney; his mother Juanita Sumrall Roney; his sister Helen Miller (James); and his son Kelvin Ray Roney.
Burlon is survived by his brothers Alfred Roney and J. Brelon Roney (Christa); his daughter Kathy Roney Nunnery (Robert); his son William Douglas Roney; his grandchildren Katelyn Roney, Justin Roney, Lenzi Roney, Jacob Roney, Weston Nunnery and Waylon Nunnery; his great-grandchildren DJ Ducksworth, Arionna Ducksworth, Nevaeh Ducksworth and Lizzy Dean.
