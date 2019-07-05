Byrl Jean Patrick Mizell, 88, of Ellisville died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Care Center of Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1931 in Alabama.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will follow in White House Chapel Cemetery. Brother Johnny Bryant will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Byrl loved her family, especially her children. She had a loving spirit and welcomed everyone she met, often caring for them as her own family. She enjoyed working with her flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking and was known far and wide for her biscuits.
She was preceded in death by her husband Otis Mizell; parents Clarence B. Patrick and Iva Patrick; children Tommy Mizell and Charles Franklin "Frankie" Mizell; siblings Nelmer Patrick Harrison, Aileen Patrick Brewer, Winifer Louise "Snook" Patrick Panel, Lucy Patrick Panel, Lucille Patrick Brewer, Jimmy Patrick and Irvin Patrick; granddaughter Rena Mizell; and son-in-law James Reed Woods.
Survivors include her children Jean Eiland (Frankie) of Ellisville, John Otis "Johnny" Mizell of Laurel, Virginia Woods of Ellisville, Clarence Edward Mizell of Louisiana, Annette Adams of Ellisville, Billy Joe Mizell of Gulfport and William Russell "Willie" Mizell (Sherri) of Ellisville; many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Welborn, Tony Godwin, James Anthony Eiland, Gage Welborn, Gavin Welborn, Phillip McKay and Zach Carr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Miguel Martinez, Byron Ray Windham, David Wells and Jeffrey Ainsworth.
