C. Wayne Valentine Jr., 91, of Ellisville passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at Alden Pointe Assisted Living in Hattiesburg surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 29, at West Ellisville Baptist Church from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be at West Ellisville Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Jerry East and Rev. Dwight Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be active members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of West Ellisville Baptist Church. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father C. Wayne Valentine Sr; mother Leafy Rush Valentine; first wife Nancy Warren Valentine; and second wife Jeanette Johnson Walters Valentine.
He is survived by his children Billy Valentine (Connie), Kathy Valentine and Tommy Valentine, all of Ellisville, and Kim Adkins (Brad) of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren include Jennifer Valentine and Mandi Valentine, both of Ellisville, Tyler Valentine of Miami, Fla.; Kristen Sparks (Bradley) of Pace, Fla., and Chase Adkins of Houston. Great-grandchildren include Harley and Berkeley Sparks of Pace, Fla. He is also survived by his sister Bessie Ruth Valentine Rather of Fulton, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Wayne Valentine loved the Lord and never met a stranger. Wayne loved to greet and talk with everyone. He was a graduate of R.H Watkins High School, Class of 1945. He attended Jones County Junior College and the University of Mississippi. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper for 31 years and during this time he was assistant director for public relations, security officer for two Mississippi governors, Hugh L. White and J. P. Coleman, and loved patrolling highways all over the great state of Mississippi.
After retirement from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, he was an instructor for the Laurel Police Academy and worked as a federal court security officer with the U. S. District in Hattiesburg for several years. He was a member of Toastmasters, Laurel Kiwanis and a member of the Gideons International. He was an active church member at West Ellisville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday wchool director and taught Sunday school for many years.
The family requests donations be made to West Ellisville Baptist Church Building Fund.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.