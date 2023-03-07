Caden Alexander McCardle, 20, of Ellisville passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Ellisville. He was born Friday, June 7, 2002, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 8, from 10-11 a.m. in the chapel of Salem Heights Baptist Church at 5850 Highway 84 West in Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The burial will take place in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Kathy Walters.
Survivors include his mother Lacey Parrish (Brandon); grandparents Stevie and Christie Williams, Catherine and George McCardle, as well as Timothy Walters; brothers Logan Smith, Mason Parrish and Branson Parrish; sisters Kylee Purvis Cameron, Madison Smith and Stephanie Smith; stepsister Breanna Shepard (Lance); aunt Amy White; uncles Bubba Williams (Cassie) and Brandon Hill; and cousins Abbie Glascock and Emma Williams.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Counts, Robby Myrick, Greg Shoemake, Colin Fant, Stevie Williams and Bubba Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alexander Counts and Logan Smith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
