With great sadness we announce the passing of Caleta Linn, 77, of The Woodlands, Texas, on Friday, April 12, 2019.
Caleta was born in Laurel to Estelle C. Byrd and Wendell H Byrd. Caleta graduated from Glade High School and received a degree from University of Southern Mississippi.
She was married to Nelson E. Linn.
She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all whose lives she touched. Caleta was a proud member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church of The Woodlands.
Caleta was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband; loving parents; step-daughter Barbara Linn; and stepson Douglas Linn.
She is survived by brother Dale C. Byrd; and stepson David Linn.
A memorial service will be Monday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Park-The Woodlands Funeral Home (18000 Interstate 45 South in The Woodlands). A reception will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Caleta's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, www.americancancersociety.com.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestparkthewoodlands.com for the Linn family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.