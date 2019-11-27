Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Lowery Creek Baptist Church with a one-hour visitation before service for Mrs. Callie Howard Tisdale, 94, of Seminary, who passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2019 to be with her Heavenly Father.
Brother Charles Brady will officiate with burial to follow in the Lott Cemetery of Seminary. Pallbearers will be Eddie Vick, Michael Keith, Wesley Walters, Jacob Walters, Caleb Walters and Antonio Pascual. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Kwasny, Jordan Bryant, Cody Kwasny, Tye Keith, Tucker Keith, Brayden Walters and Jayce Brignac.
Mrs. Tisdale was a member of Lowery Creek Baptist Church, where she served as secretary/treasurer for more than 40 years. She was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed being a substitute teacher.
She was preceded in death by her husband A.W. Tisdale; parents Ira and Mary Howard; daughter Sue Kwasny; and six siblings.
She is survived by her daughters Anne Tisdale Howard of Seminary and Michelle Tisdale Walters of Ellisville; son-in-law Carl Kwasny of Seminary; grandchildren Eddie Vick, Kelly Kwasny Pascual, Eric (Michelle) Kwasny, Mary Anne (Chris) Strange, Michael Keith, Wesley Walters, Jacob Walters and Caleb (Amanda) Walters; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A special thanks goes to her daughter Anne, grandchildren Mary Anne (Chris) and Jacob, and great-grandchildren Callie, Abbey and Grace for the caregiving and love they all gave to their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle.
