Calvin W. Yount, 92, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 28, 1928 in Delta City.
A graveside service was Sunday, Jan. 17, at Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Leon Carmical officiated. Ellisville Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Iva Yount.
Survivors include his wife Eunice Yount; his son Robert Yount; his daughters Linda Barrett (Richard), Debbie West (David), Connie Creel (Dirk), Kathy Sullivan (Larry J.) and Brenda Powe (Randy); three grandsons; two granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; and one great-great-granddaughter.
