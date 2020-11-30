Camilla 'Kim' Denise Smith, 58, of Soso passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. She was born Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1961 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and the burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Roy Crouch and Brother Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Kim loved her family and friends and loved to travel before she became ill. She also had a pet, Chloe, that she adored. Kim battled kidney and liver disease for about four and half years. She underwent a kidney and liver transplant on Sept. 16 but succumbed to complications from the surgery on Nov. 29. Kim was a devoted employee at SCRMC for 35 years. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her mother Texine Smith.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years Terry Smith; father J. L Smith; sisters Darla Smith and Carla Smith Stroud (Ferrell); nephews Josh Messemore and Blake Skipper; nieces Karla and Katie Stroud; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Messemore, Blake Skipper, Terry Joe Burgess, Josh Smith, Alex Hodge and Jordan Smith.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
