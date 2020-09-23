Candice Vivian Morgan, born July 12, 1984, in Redbank, N.J., was tragically and brutally killed in a hit-and-run accident a year ago on Sept. 23, 2019 in her residential neighborhood in Ellisville. She was only 35 years old.
Candice attended Albert Bridge School, located in Brownsville, West Windsor, Vt. She graduated Windsor High School class of 2002. She attended Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and graduated from Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, South Africa with a bachelor’s degree.
Candice enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and internationally to Norway, Asia and South Africa. She was proficient in four languages and she was enormously proud of her Norwegian heritage from her mother’s side of the family. She enjoyed skiing at Mount Ascutney, where she first learned to ski in fourth grade, and eventually taught lessons when she grew older.
Candice was single, but had two cats who are sisters — Tua and Lillian, which she considered as her children.
She is survived by her parents Ronnie E. Morgan and Vivian K. Morgan of Ellisville; her older brother Sean Kristian Morgan and his son Max Maverik Morgan of Boston; and uncles George Elliott Morgan Jr. of Portland, Ore., and Walter Mitchell Morgan of Ellisville. There are also an extended number of Norwegian relatives in Norway.
Candice was predeceased by her grandparents on both sides of the family; her uncle Robert I. Morgan of Brownsville, Vt.; and her beloved younger brother Erik Justin Morgan of Brownsville, Vt. (who died suddenly at 23 in 2009).
A memorial funeral service for Candice will be at the Brownsville Cemetery in Brownsville, Vt., Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. The following florists can deliver on Saturday: Claremont Floral Design (603-542-8686) and Red & Green House Florist in Reading (802-484-7272).
