Candy Davis Widener, 49, of Laurel passed away May 8, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Friday, March 31, 1972, in Laurel.
Candy is now reunited with her grandparents James D. Vick, Beatrice W. Vick, Ray E. Davis and Lavada B. Davis; and her stepfather Roger W. Urbano, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Jon Widener; three children, Weston, Anna and Clayton Widener; mother Carolyn Vick Urbano; father Ed (Jane) Davis; brother Brent (Pam) Davis; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at First Baptist Church of Laurel on Wednesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Lake Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel prior to the service. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home will be assisting with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jon Widener, Weston Widener, Clayton Widener, Dyrk Keyser, Brad Thompson and Mac Foster.
Candy's love for others was evident in everything she did. Her grace, courage, and remarkable strength left a mark on everyone she encountered. She made great friendships that followed her through life, and she carried an unconditional love for her family. Above all else, Candy's family was her world. Spending time with Jon and their children brought her so much joy whether it was taking road trips with Weston, shopping with Anna, or cheering for Clayton at a baseball game.
Candy was a 1990 graduate of R. H. Watkins High School. Her college career began at Jones County Junior College and she later continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Candy was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Laurel and proudly served her community through her involvement in the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel.
Her family thanks ComfortCare Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Shannon Penland, Dr. Lisa Bond and staff at South Central Cancer Center, Dr. Votanopoulos of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Fogelman and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Graham Rogers of South Central Regional Medical Center for their care and support during Candy's eight-year battle with cancer. They also thank their First Baptist Church of Laurel family and the Laurel community for all their thoughts, prayers and support.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
