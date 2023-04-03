Carl David Burks, 68, of Laurel passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Thursday, Dec. 9, 1954, in Crossett, Ark.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A memorial service will be follow at 11 a.m. Brother Shawn Wiebers and Brother Kenny McMinn will officiate.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Carl was raised in Fountain Hill, Ark. After graduating from Fountain Hill High School, he attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he earned a BS degree in forestry and met the love of his life Sharon Temple. He worked for Georgia Pacific in Eldorado, Ark., which led them to being transferred to Laurel in 1986. Carl and Sharon were active members of Life Church. Carl’s love for his family, dedication to his church family and friends will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Madeline Burks; and sister-in-law Marty Burks.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Sharon Temple Burks; son Nick Burks; daughter Heather Burks (Xavier January); brothers Robert Burks and Mack Burks (Sue); sister Betty Helmbeck (Bob); a host of nieces and nephews; his fur-baby Bubba Burks.
The family has requested that donations be made to Life Church general fund at Life Church, 5021Highway 84, Laurel, MS 39443
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.