Carl Dexter Ford, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Mr. Ford was born March 6, 1937, in Taylorsville, the son of Dexter D. and Alene Robinson Ford. He married Nancy Parker on June 6, 1965. She preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2019.
He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ole Miss in 1965 and practiced law in Laurel all of his career.
He was a life member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and served as Commander Mississippi Division SCV, 2nd Lt Commander Mississippi Division SCV, Judge Advocate Mississippi Division SCV and Inspector General Mississippi Division SCV. He was a Charter Member of Camp No. 227 SCV Jones County Rosin Heels, Camp Commander Jones County Rosin Heels Camp No. 227 SCV and Judge Advocate Jones County Rosin Heels Camp No. 227 SCV. He was also a member of the Jones County Republican Party and the Jones County Bar Associate, a life member of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association and a Veteran of the United States Naval Reserve. He was of the Southern Baptist Faith and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
For the last year of Carl’s life, he was cared for by Guardian Angels Assisted Living and Southern Care Hospice. They provided comfort and friendship. Mike and Jody Merritt are forever in their debt.
There are no surviving family, but he will live forever in the hearts of Mike and Jody Merritt, Greg Stewart and George Jaynes.
A service will be at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sons of Confederate Veterans, 108 County Road 5131, Booneville, MS 38829.
