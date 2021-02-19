Carl Dorman Lyon, 82, of Laurel, passed away on February 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at South Central Regional Medical Center following complications due to COVID-19.
A lifelong resident of Laurel, Mississippi, Mr. Lyon was a vocational instructor at
R. H. Watkins High School from 1962 to 1970. While teaching, his love for photography led to working with the school paper “Whirl” and yearbook “Tornado.” After working in education, he became the service manager for Carl Volkswagen in Laurel while pursuing his dream of opening a photography studio. In 1971, his dream became a reality, and Lyon Photo opened its doors and grew into one of the largest photo labs between Jackson and the Mississippi coast for developing film and printing.
In May of 2014, he retired Lyon Photo and stepped away from the camera that captured so many special moments in our lives for 43 years. In recent days, we have been lovingly reminded that “Homes are filled with wonderful photographic memories captured by him….We view our children through his lens…. He took our wedding pictures.…I always remember him taking our pictures for everything at school…. I wish you could have seen his face when I asked for pictures with a 6 month old and 2 Pekingese dogs!...Having photos taken by him was such a treat. You felt excited just walking in the door….Thanks to your dad, I have some precious pictures I will forever treasure.…He made many people happy with his photography and always had a kind greeting and a smile on his face.”
It was his pleasure to work with many other photographers throughout his years in business and to share his expertise. Colleagues and photography friends have kindly shared with us: “I owe so much to Dorman.…He has helped me is so many ways over the years….He had the biggest smile talking photography with me. He taught me so much about the technical side but more so in how he treated everyone.”
Whether shooting weddings, senior portraits, cheer pictures, and many other memories, we will remember his signature “Right here! Okay, now...that beautiful smile on 3. Now 1, 2, and...3!”
Dorman Lyon was the definition of a Christian gentleman. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Shady Grove where he served as youth Sunday School teacher.
He will be remembered as “a gentle, precious man….Kind and humble…Loved by so many….The best uncle ever!...One of the finest men I have ever known….Fine man and outstanding professional….Sweet and kind aren’t strong enough words to describe him….I always had the greatest respect for your dad….I thought the world of your daddy. He was a dear man.”
Capturing the memories of our lives was Dorman’s legacy. Our family is humbled and grateful to everyone for sharing your memories. Your kind expressions of sympathy and outpouring of love mean so much to us. We wish to express our thanks for all the kind words and tributes to our husband, father, and grandfather.
Mr. Lyon is preceded in death by his parents Carl William and Esther Powell Lyon, sister and brother-in-law Dolores Lyon Reeves and Felton Reeves, and a brother Donnis Lyon. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Doris Lowe Lyon, daughter Sheila (Maurice) Hennis, and the pride and joy of his life, his grandson Mason Hennis.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Shady Grove Cemetery at 2 p.m. with a short visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. Rev. Jason Goodwin will officiate.
