A visitation will be Monday, Aug. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle for Mr. Carl Kwasny, 83, of Seminary who passed from this life on July 27, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Kwasny retired from the United States Navy after 23 years of service. He taught Junior ROTC, then went on to teach high school for approximately 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sue Tisdale Kwasny; parents John and Caroline Kwasny; and siblings Helen, Andew, Leo, Pauline, Walter, John, Margaret, Henrietta, Edward and Ann.
He is survived by his daughter Kelly Pascual of Hattiesburg; son, Eric “Bo” (Michelle) Kwasny of Irwin, Pa.; grandchildren Cody Kwasny, Antonio Pascual, Iliana Pascual and Zofia Pascual; brothers Joseph Kwasny of Virginia Beach, Va., and Stanley Kwasny of Labelle, Pa.
