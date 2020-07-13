Carl Nealon Bagwell of Laurel passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 85.
Mr. Bagwell was born in Zita, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1934 to William Leroy Bagwell and Ina Pearl Ashcraft Bagwell. He was retired from the Unites States Army after 25 years of service, ending his career as a command sergeant major. He was a resident of the Shady Grove Community since 1978.
His wife of 53 years, Vernice Sharp Bagwell, preceded him in death on Sept. 3, 2009.
He leaves behind nieces and nephews and one special friend, Mr. Bob.
Graveside services will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Smith, Terry Firment, Charles Hollingshead and family members.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.