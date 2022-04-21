Carl Preston Strange, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend went to his eternal home on Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was 83 years old.
Carl was a retired chemical engineer from Dow. While working at Dow Chemical in research and development he created multiple patents. He loved following the Strange family genealogy, where he produced a book documenting the Strange ancestry back to 1743.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories son David Strange and wife Gina; three daughters, Vicki Matthews and husband Darrell, Cynthia Small and husband Randy and Kristi Acosta; eight grandchildren, Derek Matthews and wife Lauren, Morgan Sandifer and husband Jared, Trenton Strange and wife Channing, Megan Savatgy and husband Joey, Brandy Jones and husband Grafton, Brandon Avants and wife Chantelle, Halli Byrd and husband Patrick and Landon Acosta; 10 great-grandchildren; aunt Adine and uncle William Taylor; sisters Retta Maxey and Annette Strange; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service will be at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at 28 Big creek Church Road in Soso on Tuesday April 26, at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev Frank Stagg. Pallbearers will be grandsons Trenton Strange, Derek Matthews, Brandon Avants, nephews Mitchell Maxey and Larry Hill and friend Chad Broussard.
He was preceded in death by his parents Johnny Strange and Thelma Strange Iosty; daughter Pamela Strange; and sisters Gladys Marie Hill and Janice Reeves Bennett.
Thank you to Sunrise Assisted Living on Jefferson Highway for taking great care of him. A special thank you to his caregivers — Edna, Megaly and Sara (life enrichment manager) along with his nurses Shay, Dixie and Ashlei. A big thank you to Hospice of Baton Rouge and the support he received from Tiffany, Carey, Jackie, Chaplain Jenny and a host of others.
Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com
