Carl Thomas Evans, 62, of Laurel died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1958 in New Orleans.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery and burial will follow. Brother Troy Hopkins will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Evans was preceded in death by his parents Charles Thomas and Shirley Anne Evans; and sister Valerie Evans.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years Rebecca "Becky" Evans; sister Anne Blue (Chris); mother-in-law Phyllis Robinson; sister-in-law Linda Shows (Billy); nieces Michelle Guthrie (Chris), Brittany Musgrove (Jay) and Christina Blue; nephews Frankie Fitzgerald (Donna), Ryan Reed, Jeremy Shows (Sarah) and Jared Shows; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; and stepchildren Amy Ellzey (Dan), Jamie Hicks (Bryce), and and grands.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Fitzgerald, Ryan Reed, Charles Fitzgerald, Jeremy Shows, Jared Shows and Jay Musgrove.
