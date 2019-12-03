Carl Wayne Stevens, 76, beloved husband and father, left this world peacefully to be with Jesus surrounded by his beloved wife and children on Dec. 2, 2019. He entered this world on Aug. 3, 1943 in Magnolia, born to Amy Belle and Wayne Stevens.
He is survived by his wife Nora Hodges Stevens; his children Carl W. "Rusty" Stevens II, M.D. (wife Cherilon) of Laurel, Julee Stevens Pousson (husband Mitch) of Nashville, Tenn., Micah Stevens (wife Mica) of Laurel and Matthew Stevens, M.D. (wife Lindsey) of Tupelo; his grandchildren Ben Stevens, M.D. (wife LeighAnn), Sara Beth Stevens, Mitchell Pousson II, Madeline Pousson, Christian Pousson, Preston Stevens, AmyBelle Stevens, Eli Stevens, Parker Stevens, Sawyer Stevens and Addison Kate Stevens; and his sister Denise Stevens of Houston, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Amy Belle and Wayne Stevens; and his brother Preston David Stevens of Kentwood, La.
Carl owned and operated a dairy farm for 29 years while also working as a rural mail carrier for 22 of those years. After retiring and moving to Laurel, he began a new career as owner and operator of Daylight Donuts. Carl was an absolute joy to everyone who knew him. He was known for his wit, kindness, sincere love for and acceptance of all. He put special emphasis on his relationship with his sister, children and each of his grandchildren. He deeply loved and cherished Nora, his one true love of over 55 years and the life they built together. He loved well and was loved well.
Friends are invited to share their memories of Carl with his family during visitation at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 4593 Indian Springs Road, Laurel, on Friday, Dec. 6 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Services will begin at 2:30, with interment to follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Ben Stevens, M.D., Mitch Pousson, Mitchell Pousson II, Christian Pousson, Preston Stevens, Mike Moise, Terry Bridges and Larry Sanders.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in his name to: The American Heart Association and The American Lung Association.
1 Cor 13:13 - And now these three remain - faith, hope, love. But the greatest of these is love.
