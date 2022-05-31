Carl Winston Turner, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence in Soso.
Carl was a Christian and a member of Sand Hill Baptist Church. He owned and operated a poultry farm for 45 years and also retired from G. B. “Boots” Smith, Inc. He was a “jack of all trades” who could build most anything. Many family members, friends and his church were recipients of his carpentry skills and talents. Carl began working at a very young age, had an exemplary work ethic and was blessed to work until he was well into his 80s.
His great-grandson Bryce summed it up well, “If you knew my Papaw, you loved him. He was one of the hardest workers there were, worked for everything he had and he was one of the greatest men on this planet. He taught me everything from how to build a house, plumbing and electrical work, to saving money. He was one-of-a-kind and lived a great life. He will be truly missed.”
He and his wife Earnestine celebrated 63 years of marriage before her death in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents Alvin Harrison and Callie Dickens Turner; his brothers Willis Turner, Alvin Turner, Rual Turner, Thomas Turner and James Turner; and his sisters Celeste Shoemake and Dorothy Smith.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law Michael and Ann Turner; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Gerald Phillips; four grandchildren, Anthony Turner, Jonathon (Amanda) Turner, Callie (Chad) Flowers and Kelsie (Michael) Kelly; eight great-grandchildren, Bryce and Blayne Turner, Axton and Ainsley Turner, Claire and Collin Flowers, and Grey and Blair Kelly; his sisters Vernice Craft and Vastie Robertson; and his brother Latrell Turner.
The family thanks Heart of Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during his illness.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 1, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. at Sand Hill Baptist Church in Ellisville, with burial in the church cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
