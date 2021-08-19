Carla Ann Sellers, 63, of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed away, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Sunday, July 20, 1958 in Tucsan, Arizona.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797
Carla enjoyed spending time with her family on Leaf River. She was always the life of the party. Carla was greatly loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Sellers, her parents, Lyle and Marilyn Cabe, her granddaughter, Brittany Knight and her brother, Jeffery Cabe.
Survivors include her partner, Bart Smith, her daughters, Heather Dennis (Michael) and Brandy Gronefeld (Johnathon), her grandchildren, Jacob Knight (Chanel), Lacie Knight, Preston Knight, Elijah Gronefeld and Seth Estes, her brothers, William Cabe and Russ Cabe, her sister, Susie Cabe, her niece, Melissa Pounders (Eddie), her great-nieces, Tori Pounders (Christian) and Tricia Pounders and her great-great nephew, Jonah Nolan.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.