Carla Ann Sellers, 63, of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed away, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born Sunday, July 20, 1958 in Tucsan, Arizona.

Carla enjoyed spending time with her family on Leaf River. She was always the life of the party. Carla was greatly loved by all who knew her. 

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Sellers, her parents, Lyle and Marilyn Cabe, her granddaughter, Brittany Knight and her brother, Jeffery Cabe.

Survivors include her partner, Bart Smith, her daughters, Heather Dennis (Michael) and Brandy Gronefeld (Johnathon), her grandchildren, Jacob Knight (Chanel), Lacie Knight, Preston Knight, Elijah Gronefeld and Seth Estes, her brothers, William Cabe and Russ Cabe, her sister, Susie Cabe, her niece, Melissa Pounders (Eddie), her great-nieces, Tori Pounders (Christian) and Tricia Pounders and her great-great nephew, Jonah Nolan.

