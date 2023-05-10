Carlton Randolph McGee, 73, of Laurel passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1950, in Laurel
Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place after the service in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother Ken Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eula Hilbun McGee; and parents Billy and Estelle Johnson McGee.
Survivors include his sons Craig McGee and Kevin McGee; grandchild Ariana McGee; brother Thomas McGee; and sister Gail Warren (Eddie).
Pallbearers will be Thomas McGee, Jeremy Phillips, Andrew Phillips, Logan Stringer, Chris Yates and Gary Yates.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
