Carmon Dale Parker was born Nov. 10, 1953 to Mr. H. B. Parker and Mrs Mattie Parker.
He married Patricia Byrd and together they had three children.
Dale’s favorite pastime was playing his guitar and harmonica. Some of his favorite songs included "Free Bird" and "Wish You Were Here."
Carmon Dale Parker went home to Glory Feb. 11, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center as he was surrounded by loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother Larry Parker.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Maticha Barnett (Louis Arrington), Brandy Parker and John Parker (Rachel Parker); his brothers Curtis and Jimmy Parker; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many others who loved him.
Pinehaven funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
“Come to me all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your soul. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:2.
