Carol Ann Dodd, 81, of Laurel passed away on July 15, 2020 at her home.
She was a dental assistant for many years and had a wonderful life. She enjoyed collecting many things including stamps, coins and other collectable items through the years. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Spurgeon B. and Nancy C. Dodd; and her sister Mary Frances Valdes.
She leaves her brother William H. Dodd and family.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel.
