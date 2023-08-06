It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Shoemaker Paul announces her passing after a courageous battle with cancer, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the age of 77. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Robb Petrie Paul; and her children Anna Petrie Paul Reed (Brandon Reed) and Andrew Delaney Paul (Paige Paul).
Ann had a great passion for the arts and spent most of her life inspiring the children of her community through art education. She taught from 1968 to 2016 in the school systems of Laurel, Talladega, Ala., and Scottsboro, Ala. Thousands of children were influenced by her wit, creativity, imagination and intelligence. She is remembered and honored in the lives and actions of the students and artists who were encouraged in her classroom. She had a gentle respect for everyone she met and saw the best in them through an uncompromisingly nonjudgmental and loving perspective. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her steadfast kindness and calm, graceful presence will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone feeling compelled to give should make a donation in her name to a cause about which they are passionate.
There will be a memorial service in Scottsboro to be announced in the near future, as well as a private ceremony in Laurel later this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.