Carol Caraway, 63, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of John Caraway. They shared 6½ years of marriage.
Born in 1965, she was raised in Purvis, the daughter of Wesley and Rebecca Bell. She was a graduate of Purvis High School and the nursing school of Meridian Community College. She worked as a nurse at Forrest General Hospital for 31 years.
She was a member of Faith Ministries Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, reading and spending time with family, especially her great-granddaughter Jaicee Bartee, whom she called “Little.”
She is survived by her husband John Caraway; children Amanda West and Michael Caraway; grandchildren Brady Caraway, Haley Caraway and Oliva West; and a great-grandchild, Jaicee Bartee; and a sister, Sharon Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Rebecca Bell and brother Wesley “Ned” Bell.
Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Faith Ministries Independent Baptist Church in Sandersville. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11. Rev. James Edmunds will officiate. Interment will be in Sandersville Baptist Church Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
