Carol D. Borocz, 48, of Fairview Township, Lewisberry, Pa., died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home.
She battled metastatic breast cancer for three years, and fought hard to the very end. Carol went peacefully, surrounded by her family who adored her.
Prior to her diagnosis in 2018, she worked as a registered nurse at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa., and Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, S.C. Carol spent her school-age years growing up in Caledonia, near Columbus Air Force Base, where her father worked. She married an Air Force pilot in 1995 and spent 20 years as military wife.
She lived and traveled all over the world, relishing in the adventures that ensued. Carol taught English to Korean school children while living there, became fluent in the Italian language while living in Italy, learned to scuba dive in Thailand, motorcycled all over Europe, and created kids reading programs as a librarian in Litchfield Park, Ariz., and Sumter. She got her nursing degree at Central Carolina Technical College in 2012. Carol had an engaging personality; loving, always festive, creative, funny and compassionate beyond measure.
Her passions included playing the flute in community bands everywhere she lived. She was also a gifted seamstress, knitter and quilter, as well as a skilled motorcycle racer. She adored nature and animals, and provided a loving home to many rescued dogs and cats. She touched many lives was an easy person to love.
Born on Oct. 26, 1972 in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of Nellie Rustin of Laurel and the late Charles D. Newcomb.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 26 years Lt. Col. Mark J. Borocz, USAF (ret); and mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and Michael Borocz of Lewisberry.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at Bible Baptist Church of Shiremanstown, 201 W. Vine St., Camp Hill, PA, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Tri-County Memorial Gardens in Newberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions to the Pennsylavnia Breast Care Coalition, (www.pabreastcancer.org), 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B, Lebanon, PA 17042.
For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.