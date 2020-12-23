Carol Diane Roberts, 78, of Laurel passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Ocean Springs Hospital in Ocean Springs. She was born on Nov. 13, 1942 in Jackson.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Rev. Eric Estes will officiate.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Roberts.
She is survived by her two sons, Chuck (Dawn) Tingle and Randy (Sittie) Tingle, all of Laurel; and three grandchildren, Kirbie Tingle, Amber Tingle and Jimmie Tingle.
She was a member of Highland Church and a devoted member to her church and Sunday school class. She was loved by her family, friends and the community. She retired from Eye Care Associates in 2005 and devoted her life to her grandchildren.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
