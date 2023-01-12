Carol Hutto Robertson born March 17,1938, passed from this life Jan. 4, 2023.
Mrs. Robertson was a retired member of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Narval Robertson.
She is survived by her children Victor (Lynn), Betty and Judy; stepchildren Robbie, Sabrina and Jimmy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and sister Ann.
“Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord, in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.” 1 Thessalonians 4:17
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church at 845 Lower Myrick Road.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.