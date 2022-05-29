Carol Jean Black McCool was 85 years old, and had almost made it to 86, her birthday would have been July 13.
Carol was born in Louisville, which is in Winston County, MS and grew up on her parent’s farm just outside of Louisville.
She married James Melvin McCool on August 1, 1953 and they were married for 51 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hosea Alec Black and Elgie Lee Mayo Black of Louisville. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James, who passed away on September 11, 2004.
Carol is survived by her two daughters, Janice McCool Dykes (Joe Harry Dykes) and Jamie McCool Reeves. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Julie McRaney Chatham and Jenna Reeves Evans (Chris Evans); her three great-grandchildren, Evan Blake Chatham, Leia Grace Evans, and Lucas James Evans.
Carol’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were truly the light of her life. She is also survived by one brother, Jimmy Alec Black, as well as his children, and grandchildren, all of whom are from Louisville.
Carol was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church, but in her later years attended Moss First Church of God.
Services for Mrs. McCool will be held on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Ms.
Visitation starts at 1:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be at Sharon Cemetery.
To sign the online guest book, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.