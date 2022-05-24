Carol Jo Spradley of Stringer passed from this life on May 24, 2022 at the age of 76.
Carol was born in Greene County on Oct. 28, 1945. She was a retired school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her parents Irby Jo Edwards and Adell Clark Edwards; brother Lloyd Edwards; and her stepdaughter Jessica Spradley.
Carol leaves behind her husband Sonny Spradley of Stringer; sons Chip Ward (Melissa) of Montrose and Joey Ward (Rebecca) of Union; special son Mason Simmons of Stringer; brother Doug Edward of Vancleave; sister-in-law Bebe Edwards of McClain; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, May 26, from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service will be at Edwards Cemetery at 108 McLeod-Edwards Road in McClain on Friday at 10 a.m. David McCord will officiate.
