Carol Joyce Montgomery Callahan, 89, of Laurel passed away from this life and entered into her heavenly life Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. She was born Thursday, Dec. 24, 1931 in Laurel.
Joyce was a lifelong member of Tucker's Crossing Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school in the children's department for many years. She was a volunteer at Glade Elementary School, where she helped many children with their reading skills. Joyce was an active member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and a Salvation Army volunteer.
She loved her family and her church family, her many pets, tending her flowers and shopping was a favorite pastime.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Tommy Callahan; her parents Luther and Grace Montgomery; and sister Dorothy McLaurin.
Survivors include her daughter Angela Allred (Robert); her son Randy Thomas Callahan (Teresa); granddaughter Amber Smith; three grandsons, Brett Allred (Jennifer), John Callahan and Tyler Smith (Ashley); and several great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be at Tucker's Crossing Baptist Church at a later date.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
