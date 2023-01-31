Carol Lea Ekes Smith, 79, passed away in Laurel on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Carol was born on April 29, 1943, in Laurel, where she grew up and lived most of her life. She attended George S. Gardiner High School and graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. Carol was a diligent employee and servant at Jones County Department of Human Services for 25-plus years and reached the position of director. Family was very important to Carol and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Carol thoroughly enjoyed fishing, participating in Confederate war re-enactments with her husband and she enjoyed the friendships and membership with the U.D.C. and S.C.V.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents Otis W. and Mary Lee Ekes; sister Helen E. Wilson; and son-in-law Paul Craven Jr.
She is survived by her husband William “Billy” T. Smith; sister Mary Jaqueline Meyers; son Richard Conrad (Debbie); daughter Gianna Craven; grandsons Andrew Conrad (Kellie) and Nolan Hall (Tonya); and great-grandchildren Isla Conrad, Hali Conrad, Dalton Hall and Savannah Hall.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at the City of Ellisville Cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark of Indian Springs Baptist Church will officiate the graveside service.
