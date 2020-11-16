Carole Ann Reon left this Earth on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Her immediate family was with her in her final moments.
She is survived by her only child, a son, Eric, his wife Julia and their son Broxton; her beloved siblings, whom she admired and talked to often despite the miles between them, Mary (Rick) Colvin of Antioch, Ohio, James Richard Dalrymple (Larry Donegan) of Florida and Ray (Denise) Dalrymple and David Dalrymple (Diane Mozena), all of Woodsfield, Ohio; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she was proud of and loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Broxton Reon; her parents Inez Irene (Willis) Dalrymple and Clarence Ray Dalrymple; and her sister Nancy Geldmacher.
Carole was born Jan. 6, 1948, in Woodsfield. She married Dave, the love of her life, April 27, 1974. She was a longtime resident of Laurel, retiring after 20 years from SouthGroup Insurance Services, where she made many friends during her career.
Carole’s days were filled with cooking for her family, especially cookies and pancakes, doting on her grandson Broxton, and telling her son Eric how proud she was of the man he had become. She genuinely enjoyed basking in Broxton’s accomplishments and watching him during his performances with Encore Performing Arts.
Carole not only loved her family deeply, she extended that love to others, in particular her two special granddaughters, as she called them, Ayla and Nikki Boler. She enjoyed spending time with them and watching them grow into smart and beautiful young ladies. Among their favorite activities were tea parties, watercolor painting and other crafts. She was an active and constant presence in their lives, sending cards and gifts for holidays, birthdays and other special occasions.
Carole was a deeply caring and loving person. After her husband’s death, she posted on Facebook, “God saw him getting tired, a cure not meant to be, so He put His arms around him and whispered, 'Come to Me.'" She missed him greatly. As well, she and Broxton shared an “I love you more” contest that always ended in a resounding “I love you big as a house!” from Broxton.
Your family loves you as big as a house, Carole, and will miss you every day until we see you again.
Memory Chapel has charge of arrangements. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Carole’s favorite cause.
