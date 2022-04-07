Carole Rawls Patterson, 80, of Moselle passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at her residence in Moselle. She was born Wednesday, Oct.1, 1941, in Jackson.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Baptist Church in Moselle. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. at Providence Cemetery in Hattiesburg. Brother Seth Cochran will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dean Tracy Rawls; and brother Robert Tracy Rawls.
Survivors include her husband Douglas Patterson; son Mike Patterson (Pam); daughter Rachel Patterson Stringer (Chris); sister Linda Pouncey; grandsons Derek Patterson (Mckenzie) and Nicholas Patterson; granddaughters Faith Patterson, Hope Pankratz (Drew) and Grace Stringer; and great-granddaughters Cheyenne Patterson and Raelynn Patterson.
