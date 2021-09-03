Carolyn Ann Dees Reeves passed away on Aug. 23, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Laurel to Doyle Dees and Edna Dees. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Doyle Dees and Edna Dees; and sister Ruth Bishop.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her sisters Jean Walker, Peggy Flowers and Dorothy Toler; her son Tony Lamar Reeves; her grandchildren Ashlynn Davis Reeves and Zachary Ray Reeves; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was Aug. 27 at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rayborn Huff officiated.
Pallbearers were Tony Reeves, Jon Hamilton
A special thanks goes out to the medical staff at South Central Regional Medical Center for the outstanding care given to Ms. Reeves.
