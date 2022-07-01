Carolyn Ann Lovette was born on Aug. 23, 1948, and passed to her heavenly home on June 30, 2022 at the age of 73.
Carolyn was married to the love of her life James Franklin “Frank” Lovette for 49 years until his death on Jan. 2, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Myrick. She was a homemaker for most of her years, but worked a few years at Myrick Elementary School. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband James Franklin “Frank” Lovette; parents Millard and Lucille Walters; and son James Lovett of Myrick.
She is survived by daughters Stephanie Moore (John) and Melissa Stringer (Jared), all of Laurel; brother Glenn Walters (Irma) of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Summer Phipps, Kori Allen (Dustion), Lindsey Stringer (Tyler), Shyianne Stringer, Olivia Lovett, Bethanie Lovett, Maggie Lovett, Emily Lovett, Audrey Moore and Wesley Moore; and six great-grandchildren, Brantley Phipps, Brysen Phipps, Jason Phipps, Adeline Richard, Westyn Cleaver and one on the way, Easton Allen.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be at Memory Chapel on Sunday 2 p.m. with interment to follow at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Rory Dill and Rev. Ken Walters will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Dustion Allen, Tyler Cleaver, Chris Gates, Scotty Mims, Kirk Walters and Stewart Walters. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Moore, Brantley Phipps, Brysen Phipps, Jason Phipps and Westyn Cleaver.
